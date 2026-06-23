Pocket knives are a handyman and outdoorsman’s tool. It helps with several tasks, such as cutting, slicing, precision tasks, and more. But if you’re the type who prefers to pack light on your outdoor adventures or daily commutes, then it’s impractical to carry a beefy pocket knife. Gerber Gear’s Paraframe Mini is just the right size for an everyday carry folder. It’s compact but packs a sharp blade in a sturdy frame.

It offers reliable, versatile functionality in a small footprint of just 5.25″ long when opened and 3″ long when closed. It’s the smallest knife in the Paraframe series, featuring the same frame-lock design as its larger siblings. This is a sleek and beautifully crafted open-frame knife boasting a 2.1-inch-long, fine-edged clip-point 440 stainless steel blade, making it stronger than other steel knives. It also offers a great edge retention and wear resistance.

The blade design allows for precise control, ideal for precision cutting, stabbing, piercing, and other detailed tasks. The blade deploys via a nail nick and secures in place with a framelock. The Paraframe Mini is lightweight at merely 1.6 oz, making it an ideal addition to your outdoor gear, handyman tools, or survival gear.

It’s perfect for tactical knife enthusiasts, hunters, tradesmen, and the everyday carry consumer. Its lightweight, compact size also makes it a great camping, hiking, and fishing gear. Additionally, its open frame reduces weight while allowing the knife to withstand pressure. It also makes the knife easy to clean and open effortlessly. The handle is also crafted from smooth stainless steel with a pocket clip for portability and secure travel.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear