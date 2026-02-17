tires We are so lucky to have plenty of green mobility options available these days. From cars to skateboards, there’s something for everyone. In fact, others even consider robotic exoskeletons as part of the lineup. If you are looking for suggestions, a motorized stand-up scooter is plenty of fun. Striking a balance between utility and fun, GOTRAX is offering the G4 Pro.

Both e-bikes and sit-down e-scooters are ideal for overall comfort, yet others may disagree. Thankfully, alternatives are always there for the more discerning consumer. In our honest opinion, what GOTRAX brings to the table literally keeps riders on their toes.

It makes sense since you need to actively stay balanced on this bad boy. At a glance, the G4 Pro resembles the stereotypical kick scooter, albeit slightly larger. It measures 44.4″ x 18.5″ x 48.3″ and weighs around 37 lbs. Nonetheless, the robust construction uses A6061 aluminum alloy for its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio.

The product page notes that the maximum supported weight is 264 lbs. All of its electronics are rated at IPX4 to withstand the elements. To keep both the machine and the user visible at night, we have LED headlights and taillights. As an excellent mode of transport for your daily commute, the one-touch folding mechanism is a handy feature.

To secure your G4 Pro, GOTRAX incorporates a manual tiller lock system to deter theft. With 10″ tires, you can confidently travel over pavement and maybe some shallow potholes without issues. Meanwhile, the 500W draws power from a 36V, 10.4 Ah battery to reach speeds of up to 20 mph. Depending on your driving characteristics, a full charge should last up to 25 miles.

Images courtesy of GOTRAX