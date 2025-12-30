With the current pace of electrification, we could be on track to reach the collective goal of green motoring by 2030. Although there will be outliers, the fact that most manufacturers are shifting from fossil fuels is still a massive win for the environment. The Blacksheep ONE is a recently launched e-bike platform that owners can customize.

According to Blacksheep Power, this special series is exclusive to 50 build slots only. The two-wheeler is open for reservation right now and appears eligbile for shipping globally. This means that moto enthusiasts the world over can own a bespoke battery-electric bike they can enjoy as a daily driver.

So far, despite its emission-free credentials, the overall aesthetics emphasize the mechanical intricacies of the ONE. The manufacturer also reveals three exclusive technologies that make this ride unique among its peers. From what we can gather, the production touts cutting-edge machining processes to incorporate these patented systems.

We have the BilletFlux axial flux motor with exceptional power density relative to its size. Next is the cooling process dubbed BilletFlow, which relies on precision channels for efficient heat dissipation. Last is BilletPower — an energy delivery method sans wires. This e-bike is packing a 6.2 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor with a 35 kw (47 horsepower) peak output.

Testing shows a top speed of 80 mph and a staggering 516 lb-ft of torque. A full charge is enough for a range of about 100 miles. Blacksheep likewise outfits the frame with Öhlins USD forks and rear monoshock for superior suspension performance. The ONE rides on spoked rims paired to CNC-milled billet hubs and equipped with a Brembo brake assembly.

Images courtesy of Blacksheep Power