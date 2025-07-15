When planning a camping trip, we normally prioritize bringing tents or portable stoves. But rarely a thought given to fire pits because we can always build a campfire out in the woods. But the PACKFIRE aims to change this mindset. Its makers bill it as “a full-size round fire pit that’s portable, tool-free to set up, and burns smokeless.”

One of its attractive factors is the patented “Clearburn smokeless system.” It uses an innovative technology to maximize airflow and heat circulation to cut down smoke. Its 360-degree re-burn system helps the pit recirculate airflow to heat up quickly and cut down smoke. This creates hotter, cleaner fires with a wide feel-the-heat zone perfect for warmth and for cooking.

PACKFIRE has a 17” diameter that can fit full-size 16” logs. Yet, it packs down flat for easy mobility. Its patent-pending Fold-Flat design lets you carry it backpack style using its accompanying durable and easy-to-carry backpack. Moreover, tool-free setup takes just seconds: simply pop out its stainless steel QuickDraw legs and interlock its parts which include a Top Ring, the chamber itself, and a concave pan + ash dump tray.

It stands at a comfortable cooking height of 22.4″ when assembled and 25″ when packed. When it’s time to pack up, PACKFIRE offers effortless cleanup. A release button lifts up the chamber so you can dump out the ash collected in the ash tray underneath. On a little downside, PACKFIRE weighs 15.87kg and the bag weighs 3.40kg. But its functionality outweighs its overall heft. Think of the many campfires you can enjoy whether tailgating, camping, on a picnic, or at the beach.

Images courtesy of PACKFIRE