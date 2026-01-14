PlayStix from Plei Design may look like a minimalist pair of titanium chopsticks, but it’s actually so much more. It’s a five-in-one outdoor dining tool that, as its name implies, transforms into something playful.

The cylindrical handles easily transform into different tools that cater to specific needs. As an eating tool, it assembles in seconds and features anti-slip grooves perfect for noodles, sushi, and other slippery foods. Its tip is also elevated for easy cleanup afterward.

Then snap the two halves together end-to-end to get a straw suitable for all kinds of drinks. Inside one handle hides a slim metal toothpick, well, for cleaning your teeth. It also serves as a fruit fork and a sim card ejector pin. Then a short cord that links the two handles together offers another layer of utility. When connected, it transforms PlayStix into a hanger that can support small items, like camping lights, utensils, portable lights, and more.

But what’s most appealing in this contraption is that it’s fidget-friendly. The grooved exterior doubles as a tactile fidget toy that you can spin or roll between your fingers. Perfect for slow days outdoors or indoors, it relieves boredom and also relieves stress. A balanced weight and strength allow the sticks to spin, flip, or roll.

It’s like playing with a balisong, minus the blade, of course. You can do wrist shots, vertical rollups, finger rotations, and more. PlayStix is made from pure titanium, chosen for its excellent corrosion resistance and lightweight strength. It weighs around 50 g (1.8 oz) and slides easily into any pocket.

Images courtesy of Plei Design