YETI has cast a wide net over what it can offer in the outdoor gear market aside from its iconic coolers. The Texas-based brand has released tumblers, flasks, and a can crasher, to name a few. This time, a fire pit rounds up the basic camping or backyard BBQ essentials.

This is a 70-pound heirloom-worthy piece made from Corten weathering steel. It’s a strong and stylish material built to withstand extreme temperatures. It’s corrosion resistant and develops its own bronze-colored patina over time. The patina serves as a protective barrier against the elements and give the metal its unique characteristic.

YETI’s Fire Pit first appears as a blue steel at first and may have some marks from manufacturing. Over time, it will age and grow stronger gracefully. Then unlike the smokeless design of some competitors, YETI’s design lets you soak in all that heat and smoke. Its 26-inch diameter burn area sits on a 6.3-inch deep round pan and stands 11″ tall on a stable tripod base so it stays sturdy even on uneven ground.

The pit spans 31.3″ across so there’s plenty of room to burn full-sized logs and offer 360-degree heat in every seat. It also comes with a 1.32kg high-temperature steel rod to safely stoke or tame the flame. Meanwhile, an all-weather lid weighing 6.71kg and equally made with Corten steel protects the pit from the rain, snow, and debris during storage.

YETI’s Fire Pit transforms into a proper live-fire cooking station using the brand’s Grill Kit (sold separately). It has a large rectangular grate for grilling and a smaller grate mounted on an adjustable post that swivels and moves up and down.

