Bundling up in layers of clothing just to stay warm isn’t as effective anymore than it used to be, especially now with modern heating technology integrated into clothing. We’re talking graphene-powered clothing that combines both utility and style, like WESMART’s Graphene Heated Vest.

It provides ultra-light yet reliable insulation to keep you comfortable even in sub-zero temperatures. Its inner layer runs on a graphene heating system that provides instant warmth in as fast as three seconds.

Unlike traditional carbon-fiber wires, WESMART’s Graphene Heated Vest uses a graphene-based heating film that warms up the vest fully up to 140F. It distributes the heat for a faster, wider, thinner, and more even warmth. There are no hotspots, coldspots, and no uncomfortable stiff wire textures, just pure comfortable warmth that you can feel instantly.

A heating control button on the lower side of the vest show color indicators for the three heat levels. Blue for Low, White for Medium, and Red for High. A temperature-control chip protected by a water-proof insulation layer prevents overheating. It also makes the vest fully washable, even the integrated power bank connector on the front pocket is waterproof.

WESMART’s Graphene Heated Vest provides sustainable warmth and protection even from the wind. Its high-density 40D nylon shell and 3M DR water-resistant insulation blocks wind, repels moisture, and delivers long-lasting warmth. It also has handwarmer pockets and a hood for extra warmth.

What makes it even more useful is its versatile and portable design. It is lightweight at just 450g and has a shoulder strap for hands-free carry of the folded vest. The design also opts for elastic side panels and quick-snap adjustments to make it fit various build (45kg to 120kg) and easily converts into a shawl, blanket, or heated mat.

Images courtesy of WESMART