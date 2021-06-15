BEST CIGAR LIGHTERS

1 Explorer Dual Arc Plasma Lighter Editors Rating

The Explorer everything-proof plasma lighter is one of our favorite lighters on this list. The latching lid creates a protective seal to safeguard the lighter from the elements, and the tough ABS Zinc alloy case adds to the durability of the lighter. The best thing about this lighter is how versatile it is. You could use it in a torrential downpour at the top of a mountain if you were so inclined. And if you were to drop it in a river or lake, the fact that the lighter is bright orange and floats means you'll be able to recover it with ease. To top it off, the rechargeable lithium battery means you'll never be without a light, so long as you've got a USB charger on hand. Pros check Waterproof

Waterproof check Shock-proof

Shock-proof check USB charging means no fuel required

USB charging means no fuel required check Works at any altitude Cons cross-alt Too small for large cigars Specs Weight 1.8 oz

Size 2.7 x 1.9 x 0.7 in

Type Plasma 2 Vertigo Hornet Quad 4 Editors Rating

Inexpensive check Lightweight

Lightweight check Powerful

Powerful check Easily refillable Cons cross-alt Plastic may not be as durable as others

Plastic may not be as durable as others cross-alt Not childproof Specs Weight NA

Size NA

Material Plastic

Type Butane 3 Mantello Catador Editors Rating

Adjustable gas flow check Cigar punch attachment

Cigar punch attachment check Powerful flame

Powerful flame check Sleek design Cons cross-alt Requires good quality butane

Requires good quality butane cross-alt Heavier than competitors for its size Specs Weight 4.2 oz

Size Medium

Material Steel

Type Butane 4 Scorch Skyline Editors Rating

Butane level window check Carrying pouch

Carrying pouch check Adjustable flame control

Adjustable flame control check Cigar punch tool Cons cross-alt Requires adjustments at different elevations Specs Weight 2.8 oz

Size 0.95 x 0.75 x 3.15 in

Material Steel and plastic

Type Butane 5 RAAM Double Flame Editors Rating

Zippo look is classic and cool check Great pocketable size

Great pocketable size check Double torch flame lights cigars easily Cons cross-alt Scratches easily Specs Weight NA

Size 2 x 1.2 x 0.4 in

Material Plastic

Type Butane 6 Xikar Allume Editors Rating

Lifetime warranty check Cool, minimalist design

Cool, minimalist design check Fuel window

Fuel window check Burner cover Cons cross-alt Small fuel tank

Small fuel tank cross-alt Side ignition button takes getting used to Specs Weight NA

Size 2.2 x 1.3 in (small)

Material Metal

Type Butane 7 Saberlight Sparq XL Editors Rating

Strong lighting capabilities check Rechargeable battery Cons cross-alt May be too large for some Specs Weight 6 oz

Size Large

Material Metal

Type Butane 8 S.T. Dupont Minijet Editors Rating

Compact check Stylish

Stylish check Convenient Cons cross-alt Lacks a premium look and feel Specs Weight 1.44 oz

Size 0.4 x 1.3 x 2.2 in

Material Metal

Type Butane 9 Z Plus Extreme Editors Rating

Spare lighter means you’ll always have a light check Clear body is functional and attractive

Clear body is functional and attractive check Powerful dual torch Cons cross-alt May be too small for some Specs Weight NA

Size Small

Material Metal and Plastic

Type Butane 10 Scorch Dominator Editors Rating

Very powerful check Auto-close cap

Auto-close cap check Attractive industrial design

Attractive industrial design check Cigar cutting tool included Cons cross-alt Not the most dependable option on the list

Not the most dependable option on the list cross-alt Minor quality control issues reported Specs Weight 4 oz

Size 1.31 x 0.78 x 2.85 in

Material Metal

Type Butane 11 JetLine Super Torch Editors Rating

Compact design is easy to carry check Powerful triple torch can light cigars with ease

Powerful triple torch can light cigars with ease check Clear body makes monitoring butane levels simple

Clear body makes monitoring butane levels simple check Unique design Cons cross-alt May be too small for some

May be too small for some cross-alt Lacks the premium look and feel cigar some look for Specs Weight 1.8 oz

Size Small

Material Plastic and metal

Type Butane 12 Galiner Editors Rating

Fashionable design check Butane window

Butane window check Powerful Cons cross-alt Too large for some Specs Weight 6.4 oz

Size 1.18 x 1.18 x 3.34 in

Material Metal

Type Butane 13 Cigarism Editors Rating

Heavy duty check Quad torch design is powerful and effective

Quad torch design is powerful and effective check Stylish design

Stylish design check Concealed cigar punch Cons cross-alt Uses butane quickly

Uses butane quickly cross-alt Requires careful adjustment for higher elevations Specs Weight NA

Size 1.18 x 1.18 x 3.34 in

Material Stainless Steel

Type Butane 14 Xikar Cirro Altitude Editors Rating

Looks great check Large butane capacity

Large butane capacity check Works well at high altitudes

Works well at high altitudes check Easy operation Cons cross-alt Single jet not as strong as some

Single jet not as strong as some cross-alt Flame adjustment moves easily Specs Weight 5.1 oz

Size 3.5 x 1 x 5 in

Material Metal

Type Butane 15 Tripple Torch Editors Rating

Ergonomic Shape check Cigar cutting tool is effective

Cigar cutting tool is effective check Durable Cons cross-alt Unique shape may not suite everyone Specs Weight 3.2 oz

Size 1.22 x 0.9 x 3.11 in

Material Metal

Type Butane 16 Dual Arc Plasma Lighter Editors Rating

Rechargeable lithium battery check Powerful torch lights with ease

Powerful torch lights with ease check Windproof Cons cross-alt USB charging requires planning Specs Weight NA

Size Small

Material Zink Alloy

Type Butane 17 Lotus Hercules Editors Rating

Comes in three color schemes check Concealed cigar cutter

Concealed cigar cutter check Gas window

Gas window check Stylish, futuristic design Cons cross-alt Twin jets take a bit longer to light than options with more Specs Weight NA

Size Compact

Material Metal

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Before getting into the hows and whys associated with buying great cigar lighters, it would be a good idea to talk about why finding a great lighter is so crucial to enjoying the smoking experience. Cigars require an even light to burn correctly.

Cigars are comprised of several elements, each of which adds to the overall flavor, and they need to be lit evenly to provide the intended experience. The wrapper, the binder, and the tobacco inside all have their own characteristics, but the combined effect is what cigar aficionados are after.

Because of their size, cigars also need lighters that burn very hot. A normal cigarette lighter can do the job, but it takes forever, and you risk not lighting your cigar evenly. To solve that problem, cigar lighter manufacturers create options that are hot enough to quickly and evenly light even the largest of cigars.

If you are looking for a relaxing smoking experience, an improperly lit cigar is the last thing that you want. You’ll spend your time trying to get your cigar to burn evenly while never truly getting the taste that you should from it, and that’s why cigar lighters are such a big deal.

What types of cigar torch lighters are available?

Now that you know that you need a cigar lighter, you should know what types there are available. There are thousands of options on the market, and some are clearly better than others. The best ones can be categorized into two main groups, which are butane torch lighters and battery-powered arc lighters (plasma). Butane torches are the most widespread options out there and are preferred by many, but plasma lighters are quickly catching up.

Butane Torch Lighters

Butane torch lighter are popular because there is so much variety on the market. From high-end to affordable, these lighter offer convenience, efficiency, and reliability to just about anyone’s cigar kit. Torches also come in a variety of configurations which is something that helps in their versatility.

You can find butane torch lighters which feature a single torch flame, some with double, triple, and even quad torches. Some are designed to have the tips of multiple torches touch to create a pinpoint hotspot for max effectiveness over a small area, while others offer a heat distribution signature that is more spread out. The number of torches that you choose should depend on the types of cigars you generally smoke.

Butane torch lighters are also popular because they offer some choice as to the type of fuel used. These lighters are filled with liquid butane, but the quality of available fuel types varies quite wildly. For many, the standard canned butane is fine, but aficionados tend towards the higher end of the spectrum to avoid any chances of altering the flavor of their cigar.

Clearly, the pros that come with using refillable butane torch lighters are many. The fact that they burn clearly and efficiently makes for an easy win for these lighters as butane is both safe and affordable. Other benefits include giving you the ability to carry spare fuel with you. As long as you have your lighter and a bottle of butane with you, lighting up should never be an issue. Add those benefits to the fact that butane torches are nearly windproof and hot enough to set just about anything aflame, and you can see why so many people love these lighters.

If we were to get into reasons not to use opt for the butane torch options that are available, our main focus would be on portability. While it’s certainly true that you can refill your butane lighter anytime you want provided that you have a bottle of butane with you, it also means that you have to remember to have a bottle of butane with you. Without it, your lighter can end up a paperweight pretty quickly.

Plasma Arc Lighters

Plasma arc lighters are fairly new on the scene when you consider the relative age of butane torches, but these options have cemented themselves in the world of cigar lighters for good reason. These gassless lighters create incredible amounts of flameless heat that add no additional taste to whatever it is you light with them. They are weatherproof, including water and wind, and the internal batteries usually last for several hundred uses before needing a recharge.

The list of benefits is long with plasma lighters which explains their popularity. In the cigar world, double and triple arcs are common choices for anyone looking for a clean option that offers heats well above what any flame source can provide. The only main caveat is that you’ll need to rotate the cigar while you light up, which can be a little frustrating until you get the hang of it.

As with butane torch lighters, there are a couple aspects to plasma arc lighters that some might prefer to shy away from. For one thing, they are powered electronically which means there is an internal battery that needs to be charged via USB. In most cases, cigar smokers won’t have any trouble finding a USB charging point for their plasma lighter, but if you are camping or in some other off-grid scenario the dependability of your lighter can begin to diminish.

Another consideration is the size of the arc. You’ll find single arc lighters which are a bit small for most cigars, double arcs which are better but still not quite there, and then triple arcs which provide ample heat to light just about anything. There is a bit of a learning curve to using these types of lighters for cigars, as well, but once you get it figured out, getting a nice even light is certainly achievable.

FAQs

1 – Why do I need a cigar lighter?

The need for a cigar lighter comes down to the desire for an even light that doesn’t take a long time. Cigar lighters are also known to provide a clean taste which is perfect for when you want to enjoy the flavor of your cigar without the addition of weird additives and toxic materials coming in through your heat source. If you need another reason, consider the coolness factor. Every cigar smoker who cares about what they are doing wants a lighter that goes well with their cigar kit.

2 – How do a choose the best cigar lighter for my needs?

When it comes time to deciding on a good cigar lighter, the choice comes down to how you are going to use it. Both plasma and butane torches are clean-burning and effective ways to light your cigar, but each comes with its own maintenance needs. Do you prefer packing a USB charging cable in your cigar kit or a bottle of butane? Do you want to devote the extra time necessary for plasma lighters to do their work for the added benefit of a cleaner light, or are the faster butane torches good enough for you? Our suggestion would be to buy one of each and try them out. You might find that both types are useful in different scenarios.

3 – What flame types are available?

For butane, you can get torch flames in single, double, triple, and quadruple configurations. If flame color is an important factor for you, you can find red, blue, and green flames.

For plasma, you can get single arcs, double arcs, and triple arcs. For cigars, don’t opt for anything smaller than a double arc plasma lighter.

Light it Up!

Well, there you have it. The Men’s Gear guide for the best 17 cigar lighters of 2019. Whether you are looking for a cigar lighter to use on the weekends, for special occasions, or for daily use, there is a perfect option for you here on our list.

As you can see, butane torch lighters are much more common than their plasma counterparts, but that doesn’t mean arc lighters should be overlooked. Both approaches to lighting your cigar have their merits and deciding on a particular style usually comes down to a simple case of preference.

With butane, you get more options and generally more affordable choices. Of course, you will have to factor in the need for a bottle of butane to take care of your refilling needs, but for most use cases the extra weight that the bottle adds is a non-issue.

When it comes to plasma, you get a cleaner and hotter heating element, but the size often leaves something to be desired. Be sure to opt for a large plasma lighter to solve that issue and only pick one up if you have a plan for recharging it. You should also remember that the lifespan of the lithium battery will dictate the life of the arc lighter, as is the case with much of today’s tech.

To make your choice, keep this in mind. Your cigar lighter should compliment both your personal sense of style and the look of your cigar kit. If you tend to opt for products that exude a classy air, choose a lighter that fits that role. If you imagine yourself sitting atop a 14’er, smoking a celebratory cigar to commemorate a successful summit, go for a sporty option that is guaranteed to work at extreme elevations.

Whatever you do, choose a cigar lighter that you will enjoy.