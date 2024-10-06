Given how convenient it is to quickly tell time through our smartphones, computers, wearables, and other modern devices, traditional timekeeping now seems outdated. However, sales of mechanical timepieces are reportedly still as strong as ever. For something unique, L’ Epée 1839 is offering a clock it’s aptly calling the Grenade. Perhaps this will convince us to stick with our daily schedules.

This establishment catalog is full of sophisticated works many will consider avant-garde. The majority of the models available do not conform to our basic image of what a clock looks like. In fact, some may argue that its lineup is nothing but aesthetic gimmicks, but the quality and craftsmanship say otherwise.

The Grenade — as L’ Epée 1839 puts it — is an extremely exclusive release limited to 99 units only per color. These chromatic choices are Purple Rain, Green Forest Dawn, Red October, 50 Shades of Grey, Pink Coral Reef, Deep Plue, Wild Blue Yonder, and Black Raven. Thus, with these nine hues, we’re looking at 792 examples in total.

Its design draws inspiration from the U.S. Armed Forces’ anti-personnel hand grenade — the MK.II or “Pineapple” as some call it. Thankfully, the only sense of urgency you get from this reference from being late. It measures 120.5 mm x 77.6 mm x 66.6 mm (HxWxD) and weighs around 620 grams.

We’re looking at an all-aluminum case with a palladium plated brass and stainless steel in-house 255-component movement. L’ Epée 1839 says the Grenade’s manual caliber features a multilevel vertical architecture with 11 jewels and an Incabloc shock protection system. Furthermore, it beats a frequency of 2.5 Hz and promises an eight-day power reserve.

images courtesy of L’ Epée 1839