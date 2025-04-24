Molding or bending plywood into furniture pieces that show no hint of its ugly edge or ply is challenging. It would take extensive method and meticulous care to render plywood with a soft and smooth texture, like that of bent solid wood. But the Wooden Cantilever Chair is an exemplary proof that this is feasible.

The process involves flipping plywood so its ply becomes aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. The ply appears as delicate contour lines that describe the form of the furniture. Utilizing molded plywood technology makes it possible to build curved shapes, while keeping the warmth and natural feel of wood.

This technology also gives the furniture its strength and flexibility. A re-examination of this method led to the exploration of new ways to express the beauty of wood. It led to the creation of the Wooden Cantilever Chair, which is part of Time & Style’s 2025 Collection.

The chair features a Bauhaus-style cantilever structure, in which there are no back legs so the frame supports the seat, giving the illusion of it floating. Molding the plywood gives the chair both strength and flexibility to bend slightly for a comfortable sitting experience. The natural bending allows the chair to gently embrace the body.

Meanwhile, shaping the plywood into an oval form enhances the feel of the wood, resulting in a warm and soft texture. The frame-supported seat shell is made with carefully shaped wooden parts that connect to form a beautiful whole. These combined elements form a single flowing form that makes the Wooden Cantilever Chair both comfortable and visually elegant.

Images courtesy of Time and Style