The Desk Lamp by Pure Forms is a simple-sounding name but there’s nothing simple about its design. It combines lighting and other modern functions needed for today’s tech like wireless charging.

It boasts a sleek and modern silhouette that’s smooth to the touch. The clean, tactile finish of its diecast aluminum construction serves both functional durability and elegant aesthetics. This lamp is built from industrial-strength parts used in auto manufacturing, including friction hinges that underwent extreme environment testing for up to 100,000 full rotations.

Meanwhile, concealed rare-earth magnets sans the use of visible screws or bolts hold the Desk Lamp together. It offers optimal functionality with its robust base doubling as a docking station equipped with two wireless chargers, two HDMI ports, and a thunderbolt port.

It offers dual light sources for video calls and tasks, the latter offers an asymmetric light output with the beam cast downward toward an area of focus. The color is adjustable to align with various environments. Meanwhile, the forward-facing Webcam light is ideal for video conferencing with adjustable saturation and hue.

The Desk Lamp uses high-quality LEDs with a lifespan of over 100,000 hours. For energy efficiency, a built-in proximity sensor on the lamp head automatically turns off the lamp when you leave. You can also control the lamp through its companion smartphone app.

Not to mention, this lamp boasts a highly adjustable design for a full range of light direction and control. Unfold, tilt, swivel, and shift to suit your needs. The head pivots and the unique, double-hinged swing arm folds into various configurations and rotates 360 degrees at the base. The Desk Lamp also extends upward to a max height of 33.5″. Now that’s what you call advanced functionality.

