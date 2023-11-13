Ask any outdoorsman or check any survival handbook and both will point out the importance of a cutting tool or knife. As such, it’s most EDC loadouts recommend a multitool or standalone blade just to be on the safe side. As they say, never leave home without one in your pocket or bag. If you plan to get one soon, the Woodcraft is a reliable fixed blade based on an icon.

TOPS Knives notes that Marble’s Knives of Webster Marble fame sought its services to impart a modern spin on a classic from their catalogue. Many would consider this as a once-in-a-lifetime privilege to be endowed with such a task. Therefore, the team was ready to exceed expectations with a contemporary take on a century-old hunting knife silhouette.

The Woodcraft measures 8.75″ overall with a 4.38″ blade length and a cutting edge just as long. Forged from 1095 RC 56-68 steel, the clip point is listed at 0.190″ thick and flaunts a Midnight Bronze Cerakote finish. It then receives another upgrade by way of the Micarta handle in Tan Canvas/Black Canvas. Overall it’s an outstanding contemporary revamp.

Side by side with the original, the version by TOPS Knives packs enough details collectors can associate with its muse. In contrast, the latest take on the Woodcraft features a serrated section close to the handle. Furthermore, it does away with stacked leather and metal bolsters in favor of composite materials for the handle.

This adds a welcome utility many will appreciate when the need arises and is distinctive to SKU:WC-01. As indicated by the product description, your Woodcraft is “great for hunting, camping, and of course, woodcraft chores.” TOPS Knives also includes a leather sheath with a belt clip in the package.

Images courtesy of TOPS Knives