Topo Designs’ Session Pack is the brand’s newest agile backpack equipped with top-notch features that make carrying your everyday gear comfortable. It’s the daily commuter’s best friend thanks to its ample 20L storage space with dedicated pockets to secure digital gear.

This versatile pack offers two carrying methods: via a top carry handle or spacer mesh adjustable shoulder straps. It’s a perfectly formed pack that’s on the small side, measuring 16.5H x 11.5 W x 5.5D, so it stays flush against the back.

Moreover, Topo Designs’ Session Pack is designed to protect your gear while on the move. It has heavy-duty YKK zippers and is made from 400D/1000D recycled nylon with high abrasion resistance to guarantee longer product lifespan.

In terms of storage, it has a daisy chain webbing on the front pocket for quick-access items and allows for additional attachment points. The interior offers neat organization and is accessible via an extended zipper opening that offers easy packing and unpacking.

Top Designs’ Session Pack also has an external sleeve that fits most 13” laptops and has not just one but two water bottle holders that can fit a 32 oz. Nalgene, so you stay hydrated while on the go. This is a robust backpack that works great when heading out to the gym, to school, work, or for a quick adventure in the outdoors.

Not to mention, it’s sustainably made in Vietnam. Its production is Fair Wear certified, meaning it met fair labor standards for the safety, health, and wellness of employees. The fabrics on Top Designs’ Session Pack are also from certified dye mills to ensure the chemical composition of textile products consists of healthy and safe materials.

Images courtesy of Topo Designs