Your outdoor apparel shouldn’t constrict your movements especially when you’re out on the greatest adventure of your life. The Topo Designs River Shorts, for one, never fails in this regard. From the urban jungle to the rapids, it is designed to be comfortable for a wide range of motions and stylishly sleek for everyday wear.

This pair uses 2-way stretch nylon to give you a full range of motion while a DWR finish gives it its quick-drying and moisture-wicking qualities. This is a versatile wear that easily transitions from water to land.

Moreover, the Topo Designs River Shorts comes with an elastic waistband for easy wear on and off. But to ensure it stays snug, it also comes with an adjustable drawcord and buckle.

Meanwhile, a lightweight and breathable construction keep it cool during humid temperatures so you stay comfortable. A shaped hem with a side vent also adds to its breathability. As with any other outerwear, be it jackets, shorts, or jeans, pockets are important for storage.

The Topo Designs River Shorts comes with side seam hand pockets and a zippered back pocket for stashing important items. Its 6″ inseam also hits just above the knee for more wiggle room to move around, making this a “do-anything” shorts that can get you from pool to cantina, beach to backyard, or even to running errands.

It looks good as casual wear paired with sneakers, sandals, or sliders. Plus, the Topo Designs River Shorts come in three colorways including Brick, Olive, and Black, to name a few.

