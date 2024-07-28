Chilly weather conditions can dampen your festive mood when you’re out enjoying camping, hiking, or doing all sorts of outdoor fun activities. Setting up a campfire takes time and before you know it, you can barely move your hands to chop down wood. This is where handwarmers come in handy like the Zippo HeatBank 3, which does more than keep you toasty.

This nifty device also keeps you connected while in the great outdoors. It keeps your tech gadgets running in case you need to power up your phone, a flashlight, or other portable outdoor gear. As a handwarmer, both its sides give off a comfortable heat up to 113°F /45°C. You can also adjust the temperature from high to low to find your comfortable warmth.

The Zippo HeatBank 3 is perfect for staying warm both indoors and during short outdoor activities. A press and hold on the power button activates the device and another press displays blue lights for the power status. It defaults to the low temperature setting upon activation and each press on the button increases the temperature.

Conveniently, aside from the battery indicator, it also has visible heat indicator lights. This handwarmer runs on a rechargeable 2600 mAh lithium polymer battery and offers up to three hours of heat. Meanwhile, a couple of USB ports afford the device the added functionality of a power bank.

The Zippo HeatBank 3 can charge mobile phones, cameras, tablets, MP3 players, and more. The heat functions are automatically disabled when using the power bank function. This device makes a great addition to your EDC or survival kit at its compact size of 3.63″ H x 0.59″ D x 1.63″ W and weighing just 2.2 oz.

Images courtesy of Zippo