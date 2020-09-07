Regardless of how long you have been riding a motorcycle, safety should be at the forefront of your mind. There are many things you can do to minimize the risks and help to protect yourself and other road users. Here are the top 7 ways to stay safe on your motorcycle.

Wear a helmet

A helmet could save your life, so you should wear one at all times regardless of how short the journey. Helmets come in various sizes, so be sure to get one that fits correctly.

If you are going to be carrying passengers, make sure you have a spare helmet for them to wear.

Wear protective clothing

If you fall off your bike at speed, it could cause serious injury or even death, particularly if you aren’t wearing protective clothing. Motorcycle jackets, pants, and gloves are made of special fabrics that will not only provide warmth and protection from the weather but will be safer should you fall off your bike.

If you will be driving at night or when the weather is particularly adverse, reflective, high visibility outerwear is recommended. Being visible to other road users could make all the difference.

Insurance cover

If you intend to drive on public roads, insurance is essential. Likewise, in case your ride is lost or stolen or you figure in an accident, you should be able to make an insurance claim.

If you are in an accident that wasn’t your fault, contact a motorcycle accident attorney. They can help you claim compensation and will work alongside your insurance company to help you process what is due.

Maintain your motorcycle

For your safety and the safety of those around you, you must make sure that your bike is in a good state of repair. It is recommended that you have your motorcycle serviced at least once a year to ensure that all parts are working correctly.

Tires, in particular, must be checked regularly. A low tread could result in an accident, particularly during wet or wintery conditions, so don’t take any chances.

Monitor your speed

If you are running late you may be tempted to increase your speed to get to where you need to go. This could compromise your safety, so leave adequate time to reach your destination, and drive at a consistent speed. Try to remember that arriving late is far better than not arriving at all.

Plan your route

If your route isn’t one you are familiar with, it’s a good idea to plan it out. Online route finders will show you the best routes and will also allow you to become familiar with the location of any traffic lights, crosswalks, and roundabouts.

Don’t drink and drive

Driving a motorcycle is no different from driving a car. If you intend to get on your bike, then leave the alcohol well alone. Alcohol can impair your vision and can make your reactions a lot slower, although it may be tempting to have a few drinks – it just isn’t worth it.