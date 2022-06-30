We all need a reliable pair of headphones that we can use whenever we work, study, or have fun on our own by watching movies and shows or playing games. It is a must-have accessory for many of us, and it is important to get a good pair that will fit our individual needs.

There are so many brands out there advertising that their earphones can do many things — from crisp vocals to sending people to space (nope, we’re exaggerating). It can not be very clear for so many people, so we laid out this list for you to help you choose which pair of headphones are the perfect ones for you.

In this article, we will be discussing their features, what the experts say about these earphones, why you may want to have this pair of earphones, and other things you need to know. That way, we can guide you on what you want based on your needs.

Without any further ado, here are the ten best headphones you can consider:

1. Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM4:Wireless Overhead with Mic for Hands-Free Call (Black) Wireless Overhead with Mic for Hands-Free Call (Black)

Features:

Alexa voice control

Built-in microphone

Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Upscales compressed digital music files using Digital Sound Enhancement

Premium Sound

Adaptive Sound Control provides a personalized listening experience

Smart Listening

Wearing detection pauses playback when headphones are removed

Edge-AI powered

30-hour battery life

Clear hands-free calling

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

Ambient Sound Control

Quick Attention Mode

You might want to have this: Sony is the undisputed king when it comes to noise-canceling headphones. The Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM4 is the newest model, and they’re better than ever.

The WH1000XM4 has all the features you could want in a pair of wireless headphones. It has Alexa voice control, a built-in microphone, and dual noise sensors. It also upscales compressed digital music files using Digital Sound Enhancement.

And if that’s not enough, the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM4 also has adaptive sound control, which provides a personalized listening experience. The quick attention mode is also a great feature that allows you to have conversations without taking off your headphones.

Other things you must know: The Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM4 is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android devices. It is also powered by Edge-AI, which allows you to experience clear hands-free calling.

What the experts say: They love everything about the Sony Noise Canceling Headphones WH1000XM4. They especially like the Edge-AI-powered clear hands-free calling and the adaptive sound control. However, they do wish that the battery life was a little longer.

Customer Rating by Features | Headphone Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Battery Life ★★★★✭ 4.6

Noise Cancellation ★★★★✭ 4.6

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.5

Bass Quality ★★★★✭ 4.4

Volume Control ★★★★☆ 4.3

2. Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 | Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth – Great for Music, Phone Call and Work Meetings

Features:

11 levels of noise cancellation

Easy access to voice assistants

Four-microphone system

Effective noise cancellation

Comfortable design

Wireless

You might want to have this: This pair of wireless headphones are designed with functionality, ease of use, and superb noise cancellation.

It has 11 levels of noise cancellation, so you can choose how much of the outside world you want to let in. The easy access to voice assistants is perfect for people who need to be able to make calls or control their music with just a few taps.

The four-microphone system ensures that your voice is heard clearly, even in noisy environments. Thanks to the soft ear cushions and headband, the headphones are also comfortable to wear.

Other things you must know: You can get up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge. The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What experts say: Experts liked the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 for its great noise cancellation and sleek design. They also like that it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. However, one downside of this one is that its battery life is at the shorter end (20 hours).

Sound on the NCH 700’s is clean, open and balanced when at moderate volumes.It performs well whether you are listening to music, watching a movie or needing to have a phone call with great audio quality.

As expected with all things great, they come with a price, but considering the features and quality, they are definitely worth your money. And experts agree with that, too, as they have called the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 the “best noise-canceling headphones on the market.”

“A Well-Rounded ANC Headphone That Does The Job For Any Setting“

Customer Rating by Features | BOSE 700 headphones reviews

Noise Cancellation ★★★★✭ 4.5

Battery Life ★★★★☆ 4.2

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.4

Bass Quality ★★★★☆ 4.2

Features:

Integrated HD microphones for hands-free calling

Wireless connectivity

TF card slot for easy listening to music without any device

HD audio experience

Noise isolation

Super bass sound

Bluetooth version 5.0

42-hour battery life (at 70% volume)

You might want to have this: It has the longest battery life of all the wireless headphones on this list, so that’s a major plus. The Amazrock AB18 gives you a whopping 42 hours of playback at 70% volume.

The noise isolation feature is great for people who want to block out external noise. And the super bass sound is perfect for those who like to feel the thump of their music. It also has an HD audio experience to enjoy your music to the fullest.

The TF card slot that allows you to listen to music without any device sets this apart from the competition. You need a TF card, and you’re good to go.

Other things you must know: The Amazrock AB18 is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android devices. It is also the only wireless headphone on this list with a TF card slot.

The experts say: They have nothing but praises for the Amazrock AB18. They love the long battery life, HD audio experience, and the fact that it has a TF card slot. The only thing they don’t like is that you can’t experience the longer battery life if the volume is not at the maximum, which can be a problem for some who are a little hard at hearing.

Customer Rating by Features | Super Bass Headphones review on AB18

Quality of Material ★★★★★ 5.0

Comfort ★★★★★ 5.0

Value for Money ★★★★✭ 4.6

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.6

Battery Life ★★★★✭ 4.5

Noise Cancellation ★★★★☆ 4.2

4. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 | Adaptive Noise Canceling Headphones Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth

Features:

Wireless

Wear sensors

Ambient pass-through

Connect two devices simultaneously

aptX Adaptive

30-hour battery life

You might want to have this: The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Headphones Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth, Adaptive Noise Canceling is great for people who want to enjoy their music without any distractions.

The headphones have sensors that allow you to control your music with just a few taps on the ear cups. It can also detect whenever you’re taking the headphones off and pauses your music accordingly.

The Ambient pass-through feature is perfect for people who need to be aware of their surroundings while still listening to their music. The aptX Adaptive feature ensures that you have the best possible sound quality when streaming music wirelessly.

Other things you must know: The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 allows you to connect two devices simultaneously, so you can easily switch between your phone and your computer. It also has a 30-hour battery life to enjoy your music all day long and even some more for the next day.

What experts say: Experts liked the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 for its great sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life. They also like that you can use it to connect two devices simultaneously.

Many users gives the thumbs up when it comes to the sound quality of this PX7 headphone – clean, wide soundstage, extreme clarity. Bass is on point but may not be what super bass lovers want.

ANC is also great, though not as comparable to Sony WH1000XM4. It may not be as comfortable as the Bose QC45 with its heavier make and stronger grip on the ear.

Design-wise, it looks fantastic with the head-turning appeal… and with a price tag to consider.

Customer Rating by Features | Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones

Battery Life ★★★★✭ 4.6

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.5

Volume Control ★★★★✭ 4.4

Comfort ★★★★☆ 4.2

5. Bose QuietComfort 45 | High Fidelity Audio Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Features:

Improved design with minimal clamping force

Enhance Acoustic Noise Canceling feature

High-fidelity audio

Allows customization of audio profiles

24-hours battery life

Adjustable noise cancellation features

Why you might want to have this: If you are someone who loves listening to the way you want your audio quality to be, then the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones is a great choice for you.

These headphones have an improved design with minimal clamping force to be more comfortable to wear for long periods. It also has an enhanced Acoustic Noise Canceling feature that allows you to listen to your music without any distractions.

Other things you must know: The Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are available in black and silver. It comes with a carrying case, a USB charging cable, and an audio cable.

What experts say: Experts liked how the headphones have a great sound quality and are very comfortable to wear. They also like the opportunity to personalize your listening experience by customizing audio profiles that are great for different types of music. Some experts did not like the high price tag of these headphones.

The Amazrock Brands Editorial OpinionExperts’ Opinion

Opinions are split; some say it has good noise cancellation but is not as good as the SENNHEISER. Others find that its sound quality is superb and does not disappoint. A few also like its long battery life, while some find it lacking in this department. In terms of reviews, many experts still say that the Bose QuietComfort 45 is a great headphone with good noise cancellation.

If there is any consensus, Bose has listened to their fans’ feedback and brought button controls in the QC45 – an appeal that their many users like!

Customer Rating by Features | Bose QuietComfort 45 Over Ear Headphones review

Battery Life ★★★★✭ 4.5

Noise Cancellation ★★★★✭ 4.5

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.3

Bass Quality ★★★★☆ 4.2

Comfort ★★★★☆ 4.1

6. SENNHEISER Momentum 3 | Enjoyable Listening Experience

Features:

Alexa controls

Active noise cancellation

Wireless

Universal phone control

Foldable and lightweight for easy carriage

17-hour battery life

Bluetooth 5.0 compliant

Transparent Hearing feature

you can control it in a special Sennheiser app

Auto on-off function

Ergonomically correct design

You might want to have this: The SENNHEISER Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Alexa is a great pair of headphones for those who want to have the best of both worlds: a great listening experience and the ability to control their music with their voice.

As the name suggests, these headphones come with active noise cancellation to enjoy your music without any distractions. It also has a wireless connection to move around freely without any wires getting in the way.

The Momentum 3 also comes with the Transparent Hearing feature, which allows you to hear your surroundings while still listening to your music. This can be great if you’re in a noisy environment and need to be aware of your surroundings.

Other things you must know: The SENNHEISER Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Alexa is available in black and ivory. It comes with a carrying case, a USB-C charging cable, and an audio cable.

The headphones are also compatible with the Sennheiser app, which allows you to control the headphones and customize the sound to your liking.

What the experts say: The experts say that the Alexa factor is one of the main selling points of these headphones. They also liked how the headphones are very comfortable and have great sound quality. However, some experts did not like how short the battery life of this pair of headphones have (17 hours).

The Amazrock Brands Editorial Opinion

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 sounds amazing when listening to music or watching a movie with ANC off. They are also loud for Bluetooth headphones. Its non-tactile touch control can be either exciting or need getting used to, depending on your personal preference. We thought some users may prefer a physical button to increase volume or pause music.

Noise cancellation is not particularly strong with these headphones in a loud environment.

Customer Rating by Features | Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless Review

Battery Life ★★★★✭ 4.5

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.3

Noise Cancellation ★★★★☆ 3.9

Features:

Crystal-clear Omnisonic Sound;

Touch, Tap, and Dial Controls;

13 Levels of Active Noise Cancellation;

Ultra-Comfortable Ear Pads;

Dual Mics

Carrying case for portability

You might want to have this: If you need a pair of headphones that can cancel out noise while you work or study, then these are the headphones for you. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 have 13 levels of active noise cancellation that can immerse you in your music, podcast, or whatever you’re listening to.

It also has touch, tap, and dial controls that will let you manage your audio without taking your phone out of your pocket. You can also adjust the noise cancellation level with just a few taps.

Other things you must know: This is a wireless pair of headphones, so you’ll need to recharge it from time to time. It comes with a USB-C charging cable that you can use to charge it. If you’re okay with recharging it for a few hours, you must buy this and have a backup for whenever you need headphones for calls and meetings.

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are available in two colors: light gray and matte black. They come in one size, but the ear cups are adjustable to fit different head sizes.

What experts say: Some experts agree with us that the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are some of the best headphones on the market. They loved how it had great sound quality and noise cancellation in a sleek and stylish design. They also liked how it was very comfortable to wear for long periods.

However, one thing they don’t like about it is the short battery life. One full charge can give you up to 18.5 hours of playback time or 15.5 hours of Microsoft Teams time if you’re using this for meetings. Most of the other earphones in this list have longer battery lives than this, so this can be a deal-breaker.

“The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 is cheaper than many of the best consumer ANC headphones that Sony and Bose have to offer with features and specs that go toe-to-toe with them. Plus, this headset looks absolutely gorgeous.” – Soundguys

“The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are good for commuting and travel. They have great active noise cancellation that’s also adjustable, so you can block out bus or plane engine noise and lower it if you need to hear boarding calls.” – Vanessa McCuaig, RTings.com

Customer Rating by Features | Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 review

Volume Control ★★★★✭ 4.6

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.4

Battery Life ★★★★✭ 4.4

Noise Cancellation ★★★★☆ 4.1

Value for Money ★★★★☆ 4.1

Comfort ★★★★☆ 4.09.

8. SENNHEISER HD 800 | Audiophile Headphone – Fit for Audio Kings

Features:

Immersive acoustics

Reference-grade audiophile sound quality

Open ear cup design for a spacious, lifelike soundstage

Innovative absorber technology

Unique ear cup design

Wired headphones

Why you might want to have this: If you care more about the audio quality, then the SENNHEISER HD 800 Headphone is the one you are looking for. It gives an immersive acoustic experience and reference-grade audiophile sound quality.

The open earcup design creates a spacious and lifelike soundstage. The innovative absorber technology reduces resonance in the high frequencies to ensure pristine reproduction of audio signals.

The unique ear cup design is comfortable and provides a seal that blocks external noise. The headphones are wired, so you’ll need to have an amplifier to enjoy the full potential of the SENNHEISER HD 800.

Other things you must know: The SENNHEISER HD 800 comes with a 3.5mm jack and a 6.3mm adapter. It is also compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It is also the only wired one on this list.

What experts say: Experts liked the SENNHEISER HD 800 for its great sound quality, comfortable fit, and innovative features. They also like the fact that it comes with a 3.5mm jack and a 6.3mm adapter. The only thing that they don’t like is the price, which is a bit on the high side. In addition, the fact that it’s wired is a bit of a turn-off for some people.

Despite some misgivings, the HD 800s have one of the best audio listening experience that many agree. And it is not surprising as the SENNHEISER HD 800 is the recognized audiophile headphone reference standard in the market.

“A WORTHY High-End Quality That Matches The Price “

Customer Rating by Features | Sennheiser HD 800 Headphone review

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.7

Quality of Material ★★★★✭ 4.5

Comfort ★★★★✭ 4.4

Lightweight ★★★★☆ 3.8

Features:

Water-resistant

Microphone included

Wireless

Compatible with iPhone and Android devices

Active Noise Cancellation

Bluetooth 5.0 ready

you can customize it in the Jabra Sound+ app

Hear Through feature

Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant-capable

36-hour battery life

Fast charging

Why might you want to have this: Because who doesn’t? This pair of headphones gives you everything you need: great sound quality, the ability to control your music with your voice, and long battery life.

The Jabra Elite 85H Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones come with active noise cancellation to enjoy your music without any distractions. Its wireless connection lets you go from one place to another without worrying about wires tangling or reaching their maximum length.

It is also water-resistant, which is a plus if you are the type of person who loves listening to music or podcasts while soaking in the tub.

The Hear Through feature is perfect if you need to be aware of your surroundings while still listening to your music. The Jabra Sound+ app also allows you to customize the sound of your headphones to your liking.

Other things you must know: The Jabra Elite 85H Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are available in titanium black and gold beige. It comes with a carrying case, a USB-C charging cable, and an audio cable. It is also Bluetooth 5.0-ready.

What experts say: Experts liked the Jabra Elite 85H Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for their great sound quality, comfortable fit, long battery life, and customizable features. The only thing that they don’t like is the price, which is a bit on the high side.

“The Elite 85H have their good points, though. Notably, they excel in the lower frequencies, with an excellent low-end rumble and a punchy mid-bass. The higher frequencies, meanwhile, provide a lively sound signature that won’t leave you bored.

The Jabra Elite 85H also stands out when it comes to call quality.” – Christopher Minasians, Expert Reviews UK

Customer Rating by Features | Jabra Elite 85H Over Ear Headphones

Sound Quality ★★★★✭ 4.3

Volume Control ★★★★☆ 4.2

Noise Cancellation ★★★★☆ 4.1

10. JBL Tune 760NC | Comfortable Wear & Powerful Sound

Features:

Lightweight and foldable

Microphone included

Active noise cancellation

Wireless

35-hour battery time

Can connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously

Takes only 5 hours to get fully charged

You might want to have this: This pair of headphones is perfect for those who want to have a good time listening to music without any wires getting in the way. The JBL Tune 760NC are wireless headphones that can last for up to 35 hours on a single charge.

It is also very lightweight and foldable, so you can easily carry it around wherever you go. If you need to use it for calls, there is a microphone included in the headphones to take calls hands-free. You can also connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, which means more flexibility for you.

Other things you must know: The JBL Tune 760NC is available in three colors: black, blue, and white. It comes with a USB-C charging cable so that you can easily recharge it when needed. It also has a 3.5mm jack if you ever need to use it with a wired connection.

Keep in mind that the ear cups are not as durable as some of the other headphones on this list. So if you’re looking for a pair of headphones that will last you a long time, you might want to consider another pair.

What experts say: Experts love how the JBL Tune 760NC has great sound quality and active noise cancellation. They also liked how it is very comfortable to wear, even for long periods. However, they did not like how the ear cups were not as durable as they would like them to be.

The Amazrock Brands Editorial Opinion

The 760NC has a powerful sound with a focus on offering pure bass enjoyment. This headphone with its modest pricing would appeal to the lovers of everything bass and looking for a good quality wearable sound. However, this also means that other sound details are not as bright as you like. Still it is a worthwhile ANC headphone to bring along for outdoor, trips and work

Customer Rating by Features | JBL Tune 760NC Over-Ear Headphones Reviews

Volume Control ★★★✭☆ 3.7

Noise Cancellation ★★★★☆ 3.8

Sound Quality ★★★✭☆ 3.5