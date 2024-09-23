With an overwhelming number of brands and models to consider, shopping for a new pair of headphones may not be as easy as it seems. Marketing gimmicks can easily sway the average consumer, but not if you do some research. Another tip is to check out what audiophiles recommend. BEYERDYNAMIC ranks high on their lists and its new AVENTHO 300 packs plenty of awesome features.

Celebrity endorsements and aggressive advertisements on various media platforms do not necessarily equate to premium quality and performance. The German company has been in the business since 1924. It continues to supply top-notch microphones, conference systems, wireless audio systems, headphones, and more.

BEYERDYNAMIC caters to a wide variety of users but typically focuses on the high-end segment. Meanwhile, the AVENTHO 300 is a mid-range SKU for people who want wireless freedom and outstanding sound. According to the press release, these are ideal for music playback, gaming, and multimedia consumption.

“Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking™ technology enables an immersive and three-dimensional sound experience, in which you’re always in the center of the scene. SIig ht inclination of the drivers also ensures particularly spatial hearing,” according to the firm.

Multi-point Bluetooth 5.4 means your headphones can stream audio from different sources. Of course, active noise cancellation technology and hybrid transparency are likewise on board. The AVENTHO 300 lasts up to 50 hours on a full charge with ANC turned on.

The magic comes from the STELLAR.45 drivers with support for audio codes like AAC, aptX Lossless, LE Audio, and aptX Adaptive. Ergonomics are likewise exceptional as the AVENTHO 300 boasts memory foam cushioning, angled ear cups, fontanel cut-outs, and flexible swivel joints.

