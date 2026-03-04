The Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona is currently underway with plenty of awesome announcements for us to dive into. The event is brimming with hype, with the leading names in the business showcasing upcoming releases and cutting-edge concepts. Given the ongoing drama surrounding computer component shortages, the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS seems like the light at the end of the tunnel.

While there’s no definitive timeline for when the PC hardware supply chain will normalize, most tech industry pundits recommend pre-built SKUs. Building a new gaming rig piece by piece is ridiculously expensive these days. As much as we want to do so right now, many believe the AI craze might crash soon.

Nevertheless, the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS is just one of several collaborative products on display at the expo. The collection likewise includes a smartphone, tablet, laptop, and open-ear TWS earbuds. According to the Chinese consumer electronics firm, this custom mini gaming PC is a premium follow-up to MEGA MINI G1 Pro.

“The latest model continues to redefine what a compact gaming system can be, empowering both creative professionals and gaming enthusiasts to harness the full capabilities of the latest applications,” reads the press release. The sleek all-metal enclosure features three sides with transparent panels.

It gives users a glimpse of the RGB backlit interior and water-cooling system. Within the stylish case is an Intel Core i9-13900HK CPU. It’s accompanied by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 GPU with 8 GB GDDR 7. Lastly, Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS users can monitor real-time performance via a dedicated display at the top.

Images courtesy of Tonino Lamborghini/TECNO