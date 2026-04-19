LEGO constantly adds new SKUs to its ever-growing catalog of kits. For maximum profit, the Danish toy group ensures there is something for all age groups to enjoy. It also inks deals with other prominent brands to come up with unique sets that become highly collectible. The Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO, in the meantime, is a must-cop for sneakerheads.

This fresh addition to the lineup is a cool tribute to one of Nike’s most iconic silhouettes. It’s impressive how the designers were able to capture the distinctive look of the shoe in brick form. As far as accuracy goes, it nails down all the relevant details, except for the wearable aspect.

Nonetheless, we all know how painful it can be to step on a LEGO piece, so just be glad it’s exclusively for display only. The Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO is comprised of 1,213 pieces and is rated for ages 12 years old and above. This is a type of decor we would gladly show off whenever possible.

Once complete, this scale model of a footwear classic measures 8.5″ x 11″ x 6.5″ (HxWxD). The vintage colorway it replicates is a classic from the original drop in 1995. We have varying tones of gray, with a hint of white, blue, black, and neon yellow. It even incorporates aesthetic elements such as the tongue tag, badging, and Air units

The Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO features a buildable rotating stand, a hidden swivel drawer at the base, and an awesome minifigure geared up in Nike apparel. To wrap things up, buyers can also add a limited edition pair of kicks available in adult and kid sizes.

Images courtesy of LEGO/Nike