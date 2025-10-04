Whenever the holiday season comes around, we typically think that it’s all about presents for our loved ones. However, these purchases should also include ourselves. Think about it! Nobody deserves a reward more than you do! Perhaps your home is due for a well-deserved upgrade. If so, how about the upcoming Wave Range?

Not everyone has the luxury of a household with large volumes. As such, space-saving furniture and appliances are a practical solution folks should consider. If you love to prepare culinary delights, Midea offers a freestanding all-in-one system designed for dwellings with smaller kitchens.

In a typical scenario, we usually purchase our cooking equipment separately. In the case of the Wave Range, the manufacturer incorporates the functionalities of several essential appliances. During its public debut at the recently concluded IFA 2025 in Berlin, the press got a first-hand demonstration of what this bad boy can do.

Roughly the size of a standard gas/electric range, it touts an induction cooktop for your compatible pots and pans. Below that is a 32-liter multi-function module for air frying, toasting, microwaving, and grilling. Lastly, the lowermost chamber is a 70-liter professional-grade oven for large meals and ingredients.

Its WaveFry technology integrates microwave and top-fan air fry in the upper chamber, delivering crispy, even results without flipping, while increasing cooking speed by 38% (16 min vs. 26 min with conventional air fry),” says the official press materials.

“Graphene-enhanced heating tubes in the lower oven offer rapid, energy-efficient heat transfer, exceptional high-temperature resilience, and long-lasting durability, while reducing preheating times, adds the manufacturer regarding the Wave Range.

Images courtesy of Midea