As homeowners gradually switch to green energy, instances wherein the system fails are not totally out of the question. Therefore, many also invest in battery storage systems to prevent such inconveniences. However, there are also situations where a portable power source comes in handy. EcoFlow presents the DELTA 3 Ultra Plus, which is ideal for unexpected outages.

Despite what the marketing materials say on paper, home battery systems also have their limitations. Although the likelihood of issues is extremely unlikely, it won’t hurt to have something reliable within reach. This SKU from EcoFlow touts a rated capacity of 3,072 Wh at 51.2V and 60Ah. Measuring 613.1 mm × 327.71 mm × 394.95 mm, it’s one chunky bad boy.

The fact that it weighs approximately 74.29 lbs. This is the reason why the DELTA 3 Ultra Plus comes with wheels. For long-lasting performance and reliability, the battery chemistry is LiFePO4, the type most leading brands also use. The manufacturer claims these are EV-grade quality and compatible with optional Smart Generators to scale up its capabilities.

To give you a rough estimate of its energy reserves, the standard unit can power a French door fridge and a large flat screen TV up to 7.8 hours simultaneously. Of course, the more electronics are plugged in, the quicker they drain the batteries. Overall, it packs more than enough power to get you through outages that may last hours to a day.

“DELTA 3 Ultra Plus (3072Wh) delivers 3600W rated-output (7200W surge). With X-Boost 3.0 technology, it supports devices up to 4600W—effortlessly handling heavy-duty appliances. The inverter samples AC voltage and current every 33μs with high precision with a DSP chip, ensuring a pure sine wave output with beyond grid-level stability—ideal for powering sensitive electronics reliably,” writes EcoFlow.

Images courtesy of EcoFlow