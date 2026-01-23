Working with scale models, resin figures, clay models, sculptures, and other related items is a rewarding experience. It requires patience, an eye for detail, and skill. You learn these gradually over time and eventually master the craft. Thankfully, modern options like the NeoSander can streamline specific processes so hobbyists can save time.

Depending on the type of material involved, manual tools offer a slight advantage in handling more intricate aspects. Although motorized alternatives require less effort, vibrations can make them slightly harder to control.

HOZO Design presents an electric reciprocating detail sander that’s “ultra-fast,” “spot-on,” and “always steady.” Buyers can mix and match optional add-ons to meet their specific requirements. This unit is ideal for individuals with diverse interests in various hobbies.

These include Gunpla, 3D printing, garage kits, woodcraft, resin sculptures, metalwork, leathercraft, PCB modding, and jewelry design, to name a few. The NeoSander supports up to 13,000 strokes per minute (SPM) and is adjustable anywhere between 0.6 mm and 1.8 mm.

Standard sanders, even the so-called miniature ones, are not ideal for tasks requiring precision. An ergonomic handle with an intuitive slider allows users to fine-tune the operation to suit the situation. Unlike rotary sanders, which are prone to wobbling, its reciprocating motion minimizes vibrations.

The NeoSander body measures 4″ x 1.4″ x 1.1″ and just weighs about 3.13 ounces (minus attachments). Powering the tool is a 3.7V 1,100 mAh rechargeable battery and is compatible with 5V, 1A PD charging via USB-C.

Elsewhere, its construction uses aluminum, steel, ABS + PC, and magnesium. As of this writing, the Kickstarter page already shows the project as fully funded by 3,160 backers with 47 days to go before the campaign ends. Is the NeoSander something that would benefit your hobbies?

Images courtesy of Hozo Design Company