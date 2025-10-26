Robot vacuum cleaners are gradually becoming even more versatile. Based on the recent reveals by Eufy and Dreamed, their upcoming flagship models are capable of climbing stairs. However, some of us still prefer the classic method. Hence, there is still a market for manual SKUs, which means innovations are on the horizon. For a thorough cleanup, take a look at the F3-A by BSTY.

As a relatively new player in the residential upkeep department, the brand faces tough competition. Nevertheless, we believe this high-tech handheld cleaning appliance may have what it takes to shake up the scene. The crowdfunding page refers to it as a dual-lane floor washer, and there’s a reason behind this.

You seem the F3-A adapts a similar approach as modern robot vacuum cleaners, albeit with some unique features. With a substantially larger head than other handheld units, it equips a vacuum model at the front end. The manufacturer claims it has a suction power of approximately 20,000 Pa, which is more than enough for most types of debris.

Meanwhile, a motorized mop head wipes the floor with 212 °F water to dislodge stubborn stains. Furthermore, users can also activate another mode to blast surfaces with 356 °F steam for complete sterilization. The dust bin and water holding tank are separate to ensure your home feels and smells clean.

BSTY is offering the F3-A in Night Black and Piano White with a color-matching charging station. Not only does it recharge the vacuum cleaner, but it also self-cleans and quickly dries the mop head and rollers. Finally, a forward-facing green laser easily reveals particles invisible to the naked eye.

Images courtesy of BSTY