Apart from a mancave, another staple in many guys’ homes is a hobby room or workshop. The latter is where we usually indulge in various forms of creativity. Take your pick from garage kits, project cars, handicrafts, and so much more. As responsible adults, we need to keep these spaces clean at all times. To streamline the task, machines like the AnyDust would be a great help

Most of us rely on heavy-duty vacuum cleaners to deal with debris that falls on the floor. These particles come in various sizes and should never be neglected for health reasons. Inhalation can eventually lead to respiratory problems or exacerbate existing ones. Industrial-grade filtration systems can be costly and bulky, but alternative solutions are available.

The folks behind the AnyDust are mechanical engineers with a keen “interest in dust collection,” as indicated by the crowdfunding page. “Our mission is to provide best working conditions for all the workshop workers!” Unique selling points include a compact physical footprint, quiet operation at only 65 decibels on max power, and eco-friendliness.

This product will purportedly pay for itself in the long run courtesy of its exceptionally durable filtration unit. Its use of high-grade stainless steel and other robust materials makes it virtually a maintenance-free affair. So far, real-world testing includes woodworking equipment such as planers, table saws, sanders, and CNC routers.

For outstanding performance, the AnyDust touts a 2.2 kW dust collector module “with 144 cyclones” to capture debris before these hits the filters. Roughly the size of a medium refrigerator, it also saves space in the workshop. As of our writing, Kickstarter shows it’s already well beyond the $20,000 goal at $317,786 with 15 days to go.

