Smaller than a backpack, but big enough to carry work and play essentials. That’s the Tomtoc Explorer-A54 Crossbody Sling Bag, which boasts a spacious compartment in a stylish, minimalist, and lightweight design.

This versatile bag features multi-large interior pockets to keep all of your commuting or traveling essentials safe, easily accessible, and neatly organized. It has an independent tablet pocket measuring 9.84″ x 8.46″ x 0.39″ that can fit an 11-inch iPad with a keyboard case. It can even carry a 14-inch Chromebook on top of the iPad, a MacBook 13”, or a Nintendo Switch with a case.

Moreover, the Tomtoc Explorer-A54 Crossbody Sling Bag has a couple of lined pockets and a big mesh pocket to store wallets, notebooks, a power bank, a charger, cables, and more. Then there’s a 650ml side pocket for a water bottle or a small foldable umbrella.

On the outside, you get a quick-access front pocket with a key strap to store small daily items or things you want close at hand. You can stash credit cards, passports, mobile phones, and other small valuables in the secure or invisible zipped back pocket. Outside of its versatile storage, this crossbody bag keeps your items dry using strong and smooth YKK zippers.

The Tomtoc Explorer-A54 Crossbody Sling Bag is crafted from durable recycled fabric sourced from 100% post-consumer material made from PET plastic bottles. Meanwhile, a combination of Duraflex buckles at the bottom, which enable easy switching between the left and right shoulder, and soft and thickened shoulder strap and panel offers comfort during transport.

Images courtesy of Tomtoc