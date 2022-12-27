Tom Beckbe’s Tensaw ES is a must-have in your wardrobe if you fancy the outdoors. It is perfect for hunting, camping, fishing, and days when you want to commune with nature during milder cold conditions. It is also stylish for days when you just want to go around traipsing in the urban jungle.

This is a weatherproof layer that boasts a 6oz waxed cotton shell that, similar to leather, develops its own patina over time so no jacket is the same for each user. It is also lighter in weight compared to the classic Tensaw Jacket. This means it doesn’t get hot inside right away but offers just the right amount of warmth. It is great to wear out when the temperature is between 30°F—60°F.

Tom Beckbe’s Tensaw ES jacket features set-in sleeves that add a flattering profile to the shoulders. It also offers a full range of motion through gusseted underarms, a bi-swing back, and a classic fit through the midsection. Other handsome features in this outdoor wear include a lining inspired by Alabama red clay for beautiful color contrast and Bedford corduroy that lines the stand-up collar for added protection from the cold.

Of course, pockets are a must when it comes to outdoor jackets. The Tensaw ES has plenty of room to store your EDC. There are a couple of chest pockets and lower hand pockets that serve to warm your digits in the cold, and large front bellow pockets for ample storage. Tom Beckbe’s Tensaw ES jacket even has a hidden Napoleon pocket to keep your phone and other valuables.

Images courtesy of Tom Beckbe