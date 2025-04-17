A timeless design trending in consumer electronics for the last couple of years is transparent enclosures. We’ve seen various devices ranging from portable game systems, TWS earbuds, headphones, and more receive the see-through treatment. However, there are other ways to convey a retro motif. Case in point, we have a limited-edition Songbook Max.

Sporting an old-school aesthetic, the portable stereo speaker system is a special project between Tivoli Audio and art house/creative agency new.ordinary. Music enthusiasts will recognize it as a venture by Mark Anthony “Sounwave” Spears — an American songwriter and record producer. The exclusive SKU touts the artist’s bespoke style revamp.

“This collaboration combines a shared passion for sonic excellence and quality design, resulting in a speaker that blends vintage aesthetics with modern performance,” writes Tivoli Audio. The muse behind it all is reportedly a 1970 Porsche 911 and classic audio equipment. Hence, the frame welcomes a leather wrap with intricate stitching on the edges.

Another understated tweak is the chrome treatment of the tuning knob, low/mid/high EQ sliders, volume knob, source button, and top-mounted control buttons. The metallic finish delivers a dazzling contrast against the cream front panel of the Songbook Max. From a hardware standpoint, all features of the standard model are intact.

“Tivoli Audio has always placed creative expression at the forefront of what we do as a company, and there’s been no better fit than working alongside Sounwave and new.ordinary. – both of whom embody powerful creative expression in everything they do,” states CEO Paul DePasquale about this Songbook Max.

Images courtesy of Tivoli Audio