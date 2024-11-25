As we prepare to attend or host parties this holiday season, it’s best to double-check if everything is ready. Gatherings with family and friends call for good food, booze, and music. The first two are somewhat easier to come by, but if you need a speaker capable of immersive performance, JBL has one. This is the PartyBox Ultimate and it can turn any space into a dance floor.

Usually, it takes a while before anyone works up the courage to bust a move. Even if nobody wants to, you can still maintain a relaxing atmosphere with smooth tunes. You could say this bad boy is ready for anything as long as the DJ is ready with the playlist. It doesn’t matter if the PartyBox Ultimate is indoors or outdoors because the housing is IPX4 splashproof.

Position it close to the pool or leave it on when it drizzles as your new sound system will remain operational. The unit measures 17.9″ x 41.3″ x 17.3″ and is a hefty 87.1 lbs. Nonetheless, JBL equips it with a grippy handle and durable wheels for convenient transport. Just roll it into place, plug the cord in, and connect your smartphone or turntable.

If for some reason a single PartyBox Ultimate feels inadequate, wirelessly pair multiple speakers for exceptional coverage. Talented guests who want to perform can also hook up a guitar and two microphones for immersive karaoke sessions. Show off your mixing skills directly on the integrated JBL PartyPad.

Take control over every aspect via the JBL One app. “Because everyone at a party loves powerful sound whether they’re showing out on the dance floor or vibing on the sidelines. Along with sound that’s crystal clear even at its loudest,” says the manufacturer about the PartyBox Ultimate.

