Just when you thought Nitecore can’t go higher than 3000 lumens, here comes the EDC37 with an amazing 8,000 lumens. This is for serious lighting needs and for the outdoor enthusiasts who value form and function in their tactical flashlights.

It delivers unmatched performance in a compact design measuring just 1.55″ W x 4.25″ L and weighing 7.02 oz. It boasts a robust frame that can resist drops, pressure, and up to 2 meters of impact. Its carbon fiber composite frame, stainless steel shells, and aluminum heat sink ensure structural strength and integrity.

Nitecore’s EDC37 lets you dominate the night with four brightness levels and Spotlight and Floodlight offerings. It has a max beam distance and intensity of 420m and 44,010cd, respectively. On a normal “High” level, it produces 1,500 lumens of light. But choose the Lumin Shield, Search, or Strobe, and two UHi 20 MAX LEDs blast 8,000 lumens of broad light wall perfect for search and rescue operations.

This flashlight comes with a dual-stage tail button to adjust brightness levels. It also has a customizable dual-stage button for direct access to Search/Lumin/Strobe. Moreover, an anti-slip armor-style texture offers a secure and ergonomic grip, while a Rapid Lock Lockout Switch locks the flashlight with a slide to prevent accidental activation and save battery.

Speaking of battery, Nitecore’s EDC37 runs on a USB-C rechargeable 8,000mAh Li-ion battery that gets to a full charge in two hours. Another handy feature in this flashlight includes a multifunctional OLED display that shows the real-time battery level, remaining runtime, the charging process, power remaining and more.

Images courtesy of Nitecore