In the world of pocket knives, Vosteed’s Naga folder ticks the first-impressions-lasts category. It boasts a stylishly attractive silhouette complemented with robust and reliable functionality. From the handle to the blade, this is one tool you’d want added to your EDC collection.

At the core of this Spanish Navaja-inspired folder is a menacing-looking 3.47″ modified clip point blade forged from S35VN steel. This is premium steel known for its sharpness, excellent edge retention, corrosion resistance, and cutting precision.

Vosteed’s Naga features a blade with a tall grind with a broad belly, as well as a fine piercing tip great for precision tasks. It makes a great survival tool, able to handle slashing, cutting, and everyday cuttng tasks. The blade deploys via a CNC-machined pivot and button on two ways. There’s the thumb stud opening for fast, single-handed access and the milled finger groove. The latter is a vintage-style opener that pays homage to classic gentleman’s knives. It is precison-cut for extra friction and controlled interaction.

Moreover, the blade spine has dual jimping zones for enhanced thumb traction when gripping near the pivot or further forward. A top-liner lock secures the blade in place during and after use, while an independent stop pin prevents accidental opening for added safety.

Meanwhile, Vosteed’s Naga folder offers a CNC-sculpted ergonomic handle that contours to the shape of the hand for a secure and comfortable grip. Its rear hook and forward finger choil allow for a confident choke-up grip, great for detailed work and heavier cuts. The handle comes in eco-friendly and strong bamboo Micarta scales, crafted from compressed bamboo fibers and resin. It’s a sustainable, fine-grained, and tough material yet pleasantly smooth to the touch.

