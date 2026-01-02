Leatherman released the Wave multi-tool in 1998 and refined it in 2004. It hasn’t seen any upgrades in over 20 years until recently, with the launch of the Wave Alpha. This new iteration is the result of users’ feedback, offering not only 16 tools in a compact and robust build, but also comfort in a user-friendly design.

Comfort and ergonomics are important when it comes to multi-tools, and this design delivers. It’s the first thing users requested. The black sculpted G10 handle ensures confidence in every grip. It provides a secure grip, whether you’re clamping it down in an open position or just holding it. Sr. Product Manager Jackson Wang vouches that it’s the most comfortable multi-tool Leatherman has ever released.

Second, Leatherman equipped the Wave Alpha with its biggest-ever and most comfortable scissors. They’re full-size, spring-action scissors that offer the largest cutting surfaces in a plier-based Leatherman. Thirdly, users wanted a more rugged blade, and this version features a 2.88-inch-long reverse tanto plain-edged blade crafted from premium MagnaCut steel known for its excellent edge retention, corrosion resistance, sharpness, and durability.

Leatherman also equipped the Wave Alpha with a thumb stud for easy one-handed blade deployment. It’s a stainless steel stud with a protective Cerakote finish for enhanced longevity. Meanwhile, other tools include a needlenose and regular pliers, premium replaceable wire cutters and hard-wire cutters, an awl with a thread loop, and a wire stripper.

The Wave Alpha also has a medium screwdriver, saw, a small and large bit driver, a can and bottle opener, a diamond-coated file, and a wood/metal file. All tools come in a design that measures an overall length of 6.25″ (4.04″ when closed). It features flush hardware and brass-accented fasteners for a subtle premium aesthetic.

Images courtesy of Leatherman