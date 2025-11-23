Titaner’s pocket Ratchet System is a compact yet poweful tool designed for very tight space repairs. It boasts a 4° swing arc to effortlessly work on very tight spaces or impossible angles with minimal hand effort. This arc is the tightest a tool of its kind can achieve. But Titaner’s proprietary internal mechanism managed to integrate it into this compact tool.

What this means is the ratchet only needs to move in one direction by a mere 4°. Yet, it still does the job effortlessly regardless of any surrounding obstacle. It engages and moves the screw, bolt, or nut with surgical precision.

At the heart of Titaner’s Pocket Ratchet System is an industrial-grade core engineered for uncompromising strength and reliability. The core offers lightweight strength at just 29.80g and features a patented dual-lock gear mechanism.

This mechanism delivers torque that conventional precision ratchets can hardly endure. When fully engaged, the gear achieves 100% power transfer to convert every ounce of hand effort directly into pure, controlled torque.

Moreover, Titaner’s Pocket Ratchet System offers a single, intuitive motion for easy flip control. Both sides of the ratchet core has CNC-engraved directional markers for guidance. But what makes this ratchet stand out is its adaptability.

It has a four-directional core that lets you attach extension rods to create the optimal leverage for control and comfort. Attaching bars to the left and right instantly transforms it from a precision ratchet into a torque. Meanwhile, an extension rod attached to the side and to the bottom gives you an L-shaped ratchet. Then a rod attached to the center transforms it into an i-shaped ratchet.

