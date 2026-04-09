Collaborations between sports apparel brands and automotive-related companies are not rare. However, many feel it’s too few and far between. So far, most of the coolest collaborations available now are football-related, courtesy of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Salomon bucks the trend with two motorsports-inspired L’Art De L’Automobile silhouettes. We have the S/Lab Phantasm 3 and ACS.

Between the duo, the latter leans more heavily on a racing-inspired motif, but both are sleek and sporty enough to appeal to the right crowd. Starting with the intersection road running SKU, the upper is made of synthetic textile featuring a special mesh weave. It provides “more support and durability or flexibility and breathability, according to the specific needs of the shoe.”

To enhance the responsiveness of each stride, the sneakers use a combination of an optFOAM+ midsole and energyBLADE carbon plate. Furthermore, Salomon applies a special weave pattern to boost structural rigidity and performance. The S/Lab Phantasm 3 L’Art De L’Automobile also comes with a stretchable gaiter that also covers the traditional lacing system.

Co-branding graphics adorn the colorful upper, as well as the number 42 appearing on the medial side of the ankle section. Next in the lineup is the sportstyle intersection variant. Its upper features an agileCHASSIS structural support over a plush synthetic textile upper.

The ACS Pro L’Art De L’Automobile boasts a lace pocket for its quickLACE lacing system, a molded OrthoLite socklinger, a medial Protective Pad, and an All Terrain contraGRIP outsole. Co-branding likewise covers specific points of the gradient-colored upper. This time, the number “42” is on the midfoot of the lateral area.

Images courtesy of Salomon/ACS Pro L’Art De L’Automobile