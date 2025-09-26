Filson’s All-Weather 50L Duffel Bag offers a blend of durability, function, and style with its versatile design. It adapts to any outdoor or travel excursion and makes a great gym bag while protecting your gear from the elements.

This duffel/backpack hybrid boasts an exterior made with 100% recycled polyester fabrics treated with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for water resistance. Its main material is 300D ripstop and its bottom boot is 600D Oxford matte for enhanced durability. The interior lining is 5-oz. 100% polyester ripstop.

What makes Filson’s All-Weather 50L Duffel Bag great everydabag is its multiple carry options. It has padded, contoured backpack straps with an adjustable sternum strap for hands-free carry, ideal for use when traveling. The straps are removable, easy to deploy and stow away when not needed.

Moreover, it has endcap grab handles and main carry handles for traditional duffel carry. When it comes to ease of interior access, the bag opens wide via a zipped U-shaped top opening. It offers 56L of storage capacity, with a full-width mesh pocket in the lid and a hanging zip pocket on the side.

Notably, the full length of the main compartment’s U-shaped zipper has an extended storm guard cover for added water protection. Filson’s All-Weather 50L Duffel Bag also an exterior front zip pocket for quick-access items with the zipper covered with storm flap for water protection.

Outside of its robust construction, the grab and main carry handles are also made from strong, durable nylon webbing. Filson’s All-Weather 50L Duffel Bag is available in four colorways: Black, Slate, Olive, and a Shrub Camo, which would go well with Filson’s Reversible Pile Fleece Jacket.

Images courtesy of Filson