Even if you don’t smoke, a lighter is always handy to have around. It offers quick illumination and is especially useful for starting campfires. This is where Hong Kong-based Eck Design’s Polar comes in. It’s a lighter that also features additional outdoor functions.

This lighter features a vintage design, which the company says takes inspiration from the “adventurous spirit of 15th-century sailors.” It offers both style and durability, with a robust shell machined from a solid block of titanium or brass rather than aluminum.

The Polar lighter keeps a secure seal that locks in fuel and provides protection from the elements. The fully sealed construction prevents fuel evaporation, boosting fuel efficiency to over 90%, compared to the 30% efficiency of regular lighters. This results in a longer fuel lifespan, which means fewer refills.

It holds up to 5ml of fuel, which is 1.7 times more than a regular lighter, and the fuel lasts up to 20 days on a single refill. This equates to only 18 refills yearly compared to the 91 refills with a regular lighter.

This makes Polar cost-effective and environmentally friendly as it helps reduce waste. More than a lighter, it’s a modular tool that integrates a standard, liquid-filled, high-precision compass core. The compass is removable; unscrew the two screws, and you have two fully independent tools

The compass underwent rigorous quality checks before, during, and after assembly to ensure the sensitivity and accuracy needed in a professional navigation system. It rotates 360° and folds compactly, offering smooth and stable movement to provide precise orientation every time.

Moreover, Polar offers interchangeable compass modules to cater to your navigation needs. It is also compatible with several modules, including a watch module, a loupe module, and a waterproof capsule module.

