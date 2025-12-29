The Oniro UT draws inquisitive looks and tactile interaction at first glance due to its distinctive silhouette. Its design is a mix of metal and thermoplastic, two contrasting materials that render a uniquely designed yet strong folder. Made by Viper Knives and designed by Denis Simonutti, it features a translucent Ultem handle complemented by a CPM MagnaCut steel blade.

This is a high-performance knife that elevates your everyday carry, not just with its silhouette, but also with its reliable functionality. Ultem is not your ordinary thermoplastic, as it offers excellent mechanical and physical strength even at high temperatures. It is resistant to cracks and remains stiff even when exposed to acids, alcohols, or other chemicals. It remains strong even under stress or pressure.

Meanwhile, CPM MagnaCut stainless steel offers exceptional toughness (resists chipping), great edge retention, and excellent corrosion resistance. The blade comes in a stonewashed finish for enhanced durability. The combined materials make the Oniro UT heirloom worthy.

The blade can easily handle any cutting, slicing, or piercing tasks, and the handle with its 3D finish ensures a secure and ergonomic grip. A contoured titanium clip complements the overall modern design and enhances the folder’s portability. This pocket knife feels solid in the hands and is just the right size for everyday carry. It is only 4.016″ long (blade measures 3.19″) and weighs 0.12kg.

The Oniro UT Double features a double-nested framework lined with hardened steel spacers, and its blade deploys via a pivot on thrust bearings. A cross-bar locking system provides ambidextrous use, secure lockup, and smooth one-handed operation.

Images courtesy of Oniro UT