Pocket knives are handy for everyday on-the-go use. They offer versatility in purpose whether in cutting, slicing, setting up camp, and more. There are those that may come off a bit hefty for their size. But not if it’s of titanium construction just like the Titaner Falcon Titanium Micro Knife.

This pocket knife is not called micro for nothing. It is amazingly portable at the size of a house key with a measurement of 2.4″ when closed and 3.92″ when opened. This means you can easily hang it on a key ring along with your keys or tether it to a carabiner or paracord through its built-in key ring hole. Likewise, it is lightweight at just 4.7g (with the blade).

The Titaner Falcon Titanium Micro Knife uses Grade 5 titanium for strength, portability, and durability, and features a sleek raw titanium color. Inspired by falcons with their hooked claws, bullet-shaped bodies and long-pointed wings, this EDC knife uses replaceable standard #11 scalpel blade made of stainless steel. It can cut, slice and turns into a handy firestarter.

Meanwhile, an easy lock safety latch and release system ensure safety during and after use. The blade snaps back in place after use to prevent accidental cuts that could happen with a partly revealed blade. It also utilizes the smart catch system to make blade changing safe and convenient.

The Titaner Falcon Titanium Micro Knife is the ideal choice for an EDC knife. It is not only lightweight but also compact. It provides a discreet way of carrying a sharp tool around since it can easily camouflage with a bunch of keys.

Images courtesy of Titaner