Leading optical brand Titan Eye+ is turning eyewear into an enhanced wearable equipped with smart features with the Titan EyeX Smart Frames. It replaces your earphones and fitness tracker and comes equipped with open ear speakers and Bluetooth connection, allowing you to take calls, and listen to music and audio books.

House in its sleek form is a fitness tracker that tracks your health and movement throughout the day, calculates steps and distance covered and calories burned, before sending the stats to the Titan EyeX app. It also has a pair of Knowles speakers that pairs with your phone via Bluetooth 5.0 for high-fidelity discreet audio. A touch base system built into the temple stems lets you answer, reject, mute, or transfer calls, bring out voice assistant through either Siri, Alexa, and Google, /or control audio playback.

The Titan EyeX Smart Frames run on a Qualcomm chip and has a GPS tracker that lets you use your phone in case you misplace your spectacles. The tap interface on the frames also doubles as a shutter button for taking selfies. It has an impressive 8-hour battery life and recharges via its proprietary charger.

All these high-tech features come in a sleek and lightweight design that sits comfortably on your face. It has the slimmest frame that’s better than Bose, most stylish than Amazon Echo frames, and the lightest at 30 grams compared to Rayban.

Moreover, the Titan EyeX Smart Frames are guaranteed durable by using higher quality precision made lenses such as MR7 and MR10’s from Japan instead of polycarbonate. The lenses are smudge proof, scratch resistant, anti-glare, blue light blocking, and highly impact resistant.

Images courtesy of Titan Eye+