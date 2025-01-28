There’s absolutely nothing tiny about Mustard Seed’s Dogwood Modular Tiny Home. It spans an impressive 52 feet long and 14 feet wide, offering a spacious living space of 750 square feet. Looking at it from the outside, you can already tell an impressively elegant interior awaits.

Tiny houses on wheels are towable but this one seems to be a static house with a trailer base. The company called it an “upscale approach to tiny home living.” It’s modular and can easily fit a family of six or a couple. It offers two bathrooms equipped with a shower, sink, and toilet.

There are also two bedrooms placed at opposite ends of the home. Each has a double closet and a double-drawer dresser or desk/study area. The Dogwood Modular Tiny Home features a wide living room with a fireplace and enough space for a sofa and chairs. Big glass French doors and lots of glazing open the space to natural lighting and there’s even a loft for children or guests to lounge in.

The home is beautifully made with wood lap siding paired with board and batten detailing and vinyl tile flooring, creating a contemporary home with modern aesthetics. The heart of the space is the full-size kitchen with its Quartz/stone countertops. It has a central island that doubles as a dining area and has all the necessities for cooking and dining.

These include a full-size refrigerator, a dishwasher, and an over-range microwave. It also has an oven, a cooktop, a sink, and custom storage cabinets. Upgrades are also available upon request including a bathtub and more. The Dogwood Modular Tiny Home can be residential or rental.

Images courtesy of Mustard Seed Tiny Homes