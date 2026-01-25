The tiny house movement continues as people find sustainable and cost-effective ways to live comfortably. Especially for those always on the move or on a remote work setup, this seems like an ideal solution. The Tiny Rubik, by Romania’s Eco Tiny House, makes a good option for a residential home.

It’s a compact house that spans just six meters or 20 feet long. Even from the outside alone, one can already assume that it doesn’t offer much in terms of interior real estate. But don’t let appearances fool you.

The Tiny Rubik house adapts a cabin-like design with a thermally-treated wood exterior complemented by metal roofing. It benefits from panoramic windows for natural light and ventilation, while making the interior feel airy and spacious.

A glass door opens to a light-filled open-plan layout with a Samsung AC unit. It opens directly to a kitchen equipped with an induction cooktop, a sink, built-in cabinetry for storage, and a built-in fridge.

Across the kitchen is a small dining table. Meanwhile, just a few steps away from the kitchen at one end of the Tiny Rubik house is a pocket sliding door that leads to the bathroom. Despite its compact interior, the bathroom manages to sink in a vanity sink, a glass-encased shower, and a composting toilet.

On this side of the house is also a loft bedroom accessible by a wall mounted ladder. Then on the opposite end of the home is the main sleeping area. It has a daybed with built-in storage underneath.

The Tiny Rubik house is built on a triple-axle trailer. It is available for a full off-grid setup and can comfortably sleep one person or a couple.

Images courtesy of Eco Tiny House