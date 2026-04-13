When you hear the word “villa,” you automatically think high-end residences in a luxurious setting, surrounded by landscaped gardens or with scenic views. But Backcountry Containers envisioned otherwise with the Vermont Villa.

The scenic view is there, with the house set amid towering trees. But instead of the usual concrete or wood home, the team stacked shipping containers to form different areas of the property and fill it with luxurious amenities.

Vermont Villa is a two-story, three-bedroom, two-bath home offering a unique yet functional living accommodation. Backcountry Containers built it from three 20-foot shipping containers and one 40-foot container.

Moreover, it boasts a custom 20-foot SaunaPlunge container— a half-sauna, half 3-in-1 plunge pool for rest and relaxation. There’s also a rooftop and ground-level decks. Inside, is a well-thought-out, open layout filled with natural light through strategically placed glazing.

Vermont Villa is fully functional, complete with a full kitchen, a wet bar, and a couple of living spaces. It also has what the team described as “well-appointed” bedrooms and bathrooms. Aside from the SaunaPlunge, the spiral staircase connecting the two floors is also a scene stealer.

The property sits in a quiet area of rural Vermont, in an ideal setting for year-round relaxation. It stands out amid its green backdrop with the containers all painted in matte black. Moreover, the villa adapts a staggered rather than a linear arrangement of the shipping containers. Vermont Villa looks industrial from the outside, but feels rather cozy and welcoming inside with its organized and well-finished interiors.

Images courtesy of Backcountry Containers