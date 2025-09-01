Add a touch of vintage charm to your indoor or outdoor lighting with Barebones’ Block Tower Lantern. While most antique-inspired lanterns end up only as design elements these days, this one serves both style and function.

Its unique aged aesthetic featuring timeless brass and copper details brings back childhood memories of dining or reading books under the warm glow of gas-powered lanterns. It features a real brass finish that naturally patinas over time and a large copper-finished handle for portability and effortless use in any environment.

But inside, Barebones’ Block Tower Lantern packs modern features befitting today’s high-tech generation. It has a durable curved polycarbonate lens that is lightweight, impact-resistant, and offers UV protection. Originally used for aerospace applications, the lens ensure the lantern’s long-lasting quality.

Meanwhile, it has a classic toggle on/off switch to activate the LED rope that emits a soft warm glow, perfect for ambient lighting. This lantern also has a dial to adjust the brightness and runs on a replaceable and rechargeable 2600mAh lithium-ion battery that provides over 100 hours of illumination under Low mode. The battery is rechargeable two ways: via a UBB-C cable or wireless charging pad.

Moreover, Barebones’ Block Tower Lantern has Candle Flicker mode for an added touch of nostalgia. Then rubber feet ensure stability and provide grip support to prevent slippage. This lantern makes a stylish lighting addition to any indoor or outdoor setup with its vintage aesthetic and reliable illumination. It is also very portable at just 0.52kg and compact enough at 3.98″ long and 4.10″ wide. It stands 7″ with the handle up and 4.41″ with the handle down.

