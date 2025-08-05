As we all know, BRABUS is the definitive go-to establishment that pushes the envelope when it comes to automotive performance and luxury. Meanwhile, its existing clientele is also aware of its marine exploits. Honestly speaking, not everyone can afford to splurge on a bespoke day boat. Nonetheless, the Shadow Explore Jetboard delivers something close.

This premium motorized recreational equipment offers the same thrill people get from water skiing and surfing. It’s a hybrid platform of sorts that allows adrenaline junkies to indulge in their favorite activities on demand. With this bad boy, there is no need for a powerboat. Furthermore, waves become optional.

The Shadow Explore Jetboard is a follow-up to the highly successful BRABUS x Awake Shadow Jetboard. As with every sequel, the new model takes everything great about its predecessor and slaps on several upgrades for good measure. In short, expect it to be nothing short of spectacular.

Its carbon fiber construction measures roughly 73.22″ x 28.74″ x 8.27″ (LxWxD) and weighs about 88.2 lbs. Since this is BRABUS we’re dealing with here, the overall aesthetics are oozing a menacing yet stylish vibe. It’s almost completely tonal, save for decorative elements in red and branding in white.

Armed with a linear jet propulsion system, it can reach speeds of a little over 34 mph. The Shadow Explore Jetboard can also zip from zero to 31 mph in three seconds. Only 77 examples are slated for production. BRABUS likewise sells additional summer-ready gear such as a life jacket, swimming shorts, and a bath towel, among others.

Images courtesy of BRABUS/Awake