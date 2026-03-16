Swedish outdoor tech company Dometic introduces a new era of drinkware designed to move with you. It’s a modular drinkware system that adapts to various activities, whether you’re exercising, hiking, or out for a weekend escapade. It’s not about uniformity, but rather about the importance of hydration any time and anywhere.

Built around the premise that a water bottle should adapt to your needs, so it doesn’t have a single fixed configuration. Instead, it offers interchangeable lids and accessories that you can customize according to your preference for use.

Dometic’s modular drinkware system offers over 400 configurations. Start with a tumbler or choose from a chug or sip bottle, then personalize it. You can swap different lids or add accessories.

The system includes a sip lid, a chug lid, and a swig lid, and you can add collars, handles, or straps. You can build the setup you need as you go. “People don’t live one-size-fits-all lives. So, we built modular drinkware that doesn’t either,” said Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic.

He added, “This collection brings the same systems-driven approach we applied to our new Recon coolers into a long-overdue re-engineering of the water bottle and how it fits into your day.”

Dometic’s new modular drinkware system is leak-proof, ultra-durable, and double-wall-vacuum insulated. It can take a beating and retain its high-quality performance thanks to a robust construction made from 90% recycled 304 stainless steel.

Meanwhile, a copper lining enhances insulation, especially for hot drinks. It reflects heat back in and locks in the temperature longer. The collection is available in colorways inspired by the outdoors, including Lichen, Slate, Glow, Silt, and Ocean, with Frost and Elderberry coming soon.

Images courtesy of Dometic