Pocket knives are essential survival tools. Every recreationist should have one handy at all times. Choosing the right one can be difficult given the sheer number of options in the market these days. As the cooler temperatures draw more people outdoors, now’s the best time to shop for a new everyday carry. If aesthetics is on top of your list, KANSEPT’s K2111A5 is guaranteed to dazzle.

“Introducing the Orlock by Terry Cour II (TacticalTerry 79/1931 Leatherworks) – a reliable EDC knife built with trusted materials for comfort and function. Ready for any task, the Orlock is designed to perform in all situations, combining durability and precision for everyday carry and beyond,” reads the product page.

The K2111A5 looks absolutely artisanal with the intricate damascene patterns of the blade. The captivating aesthetics do not end there because it also flaunts a blue anodized titanium handle with a micro rock texture. The ridges are not purely for show, either, since these enhance grip during use.

Overall length is 6.89 inches, with 3.03 inches for the blade. KANSEPT did not specify the blade style, but our best guess is a reverse tanto. The Damascus blade also comes with a flat grind for reliable performance in various situations. Deploying this folder is smooth courtesy of the thumb hole and is held in place via a nested liner lock.

To put things into perspective, the K2111A5 is a solid choice to accompany you on your next adventure. Buy one to add to your personal collection, or gift one to a like-minded friend or loved one. Lastly, it comes with a clip for secure storage in your pockets or perhaps a rucksack.

Images courtesy of KANSEPT