Florida-based BOTE released another inflatable outdoor furniture designed for use both on land and sea. The Hangout Shade offers sun protection whether you’re camping on solid ground or out floating on water.

It’s designed to work on its own on land or connect with BOTE’s Hangout Dock 7 and 10 for expandable coverage on water. It offers dependable sun coverage for a family or group out on an excursion. It offers UPF 50 sun protection, with added mesh openings on the lower sides for breathability.

Moreover, the BOTE Hangout Shade provides protection from the rain with its water-resistant canopy. Built for easy carry and setup, it packs inside its dedicated backpack style carry bag.

Setting it up is a breeze: simply unroll, plug the pump hose to the inflation valve, and fill it up to an air pressure of 3-5 PSI. Its AeroTech PVC Inflatable Frame ensures efficient setup in about 15 minutes and uses air beams to support the canopy. It deflates as fast as it sets up too.

The BOTE Hangout Shade is available in two sizes to adapt to your setup, whether it’s for kids’ use, or for a group of friends or family. The Hangout Shade 7 measures 8′2″ L × 6′8″ W × 6′2″ H, weighs 10.61kg, and provides 49 square-feet of shaded coverage with a standing height of 83.86″.

Meanwhile, the Hangout Shade 10 offers a coverage area of up to 100 square feet and is heavier at about 14 kg. The shade attaches to Hangout Docks using built-in attachment loops and DockLink attachment points. It sets up on land using conventional stakes or sand anchors. In the box, it comes with an Aero hand pump, carabiners for simple setup, and its travel bag.

Images courtesy of BOTE