Nature becomes your source of sustenance when you’re out camping, hiking, bikepacking, or on any outdoor adventure. Streams, rivers, and lakes are your main source of hydration, although you can never be sure about their potability. Hence, water filters exist to make them safe to drink, and Katadyn’s Explorer Water Filter and Purifier Series cleans even the murkiest of water.

This is a state-of-the-art modular outdoor water filter system that utilizes three sophisticated filtration processes. Built to withstand heavy-duty use in harsh terrains or conditions, with a reinforced housing and a heavy-duty steel pump piston that offers a flow rate of a liter/minute.

The Explorer Water Filter and Purifier Series is for serious professional outdoor expeditions, purifying and filtering even silty stagnant water. It comes in two configurations: one combines field-cleanable ceramic microfiltration and activated carbon fiber for two-stage filtration, and the Pro version, which adds a hollow membrane for virus removal to the ceramic+carbon fiber combo.

The modular design lets you mix and match your filter systems as needed. The ceramic core helps reduce fine particulates, including sediment and microplastics, and removes bacteria and protozoa. It is good for up to 20,000 liters. Meanwhile, the activated carbon fiber removes harmful chemicals, like chlorine, and foul odors from the water, making it taste fresher. It can treat 500 liters before a replacement is required, while the virus membrane lasts around 10,000 liters.

Katadyn’s Explorer Water Filter and Purifier Series delivers consistent performance across a wide range of natural sources. It operates without any batteries and comes with its carrying case and hose kits. Replacement cartridges for the virus membrane, ceramic filter, and activated carbon are also available.

Images courtesy of Katadyn