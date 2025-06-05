The Chipper Tiny House by Australia’s Häuslein Tiny House Co. offers a micro-living experience ideal for quick stays or rentals. Despite its compact size, it can comfortably sleep two and even has cooking and bathing ammennities.

It’s reminiscent of container house living with Trimdeck Basalt Matt and Lunawood cladding for a practical and modern appeal. It also has aluminum windows with tempered glass that offers UV protection. Built on a durable 5m x 2.5m galvanized trailer chassis, it’s ready for road travel but great as a stationary shelter too.

The Chipper Tiny House really lives up to its name. It feels cozy the moment you step inside sliding glass doors. Inside is 12.5 square meters of well-utilized space, featuring a double bunk bed on one side set against a long glass window. Underneath it is a small living room with a sofa bed and provision for a side table and mounted TV. It benefits from natural light through another glass window.

Despite its tiny size, this home still manages to integrate a wardrobe and a modest kitchen with plenty of cabinetry for storage. The kitchen also has an induction cooktop, a sink, and space for a dishwasher, oven, fridge, and washer/dryer.

Meanwhile, the bathroom in the Chipper Tiny House is located on the other side next to the kitchen accessible via a sliding glass door. It’s surprisingly generous with a shower, small vanity sink, flushing toilet, and storage space. In terms of power, it benefits from an RV-style hookup although it’s also customizable with off-grid capabilities via solar panels, water tanks, and composting toilet.

Images courtesy of Häuslein Tiny House Co.