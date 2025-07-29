It’s been three years since the release of the second version of the Adventure Mate and just when you think that’s the end of the modular axe, there’s a third version already in full swing (pun intended). Simply called Adventure Mate V3, it retains its compact and portable size, but made nearly indestructible for heavy-duty use.

Constructive user feedback on how to make the V2 even better made this new version the toughest one yet. It now has six tools instead of five, and a more robust and user-friendly design. Every part is honed, hammered, and perfected to handle extreme outdoor use, making it the ideal companion for camping, overlanding, and other outdoor adventures.

Moreover, the Adventure Mate V3 now has a stronger and user-friendly locking mechanism with fewer moving parts. It now has a robust hardened tool steel and aerospace grade aluminum construction that can withstand harsh conditions. Yet despite its compact size, it offers full-size functionality thanks to its modular handle.

The 16-inch fiber composite handle with a reinforced steel collar slides into two separate tool heads (axe and shovel). A patented CAM locking system expands the collar and clamps each head securely in place for a rattle-free fit. These heads can rotate or change positions in four different ways to form six different tools.

The Adventure Mate V3 has an 8-inch high-carbon steel saw that can easily chew through logs and branches. It also has a hammer at the back of the axe head for driving tent stakes or repairs and a 1.5-inch steel hook for opening beer, hanging gear, pulling tent pegs, or lifting hot pots from the fire. Meanwhile, the shovel head rotates 90° to create a military-style entrenching tool, perfect for trenches, digging out stuck vehicles or cutting through tough terrain.

Images courtesy of Adventure Mate